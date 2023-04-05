Severino (lat) has built up his throwing progression to 90 feet and could throw a bullpen in Baltimore this weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's the fourth day of throwing for Severino as he continues to make progress from the low-grade lat strain that has sidelined him since the end of March. He'll likely need to throw a few bullpen sessions first, but the next step could be a rehab assignment in the minors if those go well. Severino is expected to miss a total of 3-to-4 starts and without setback could be back with the Yankees as a member of the rotation before April comes to a conclusion.