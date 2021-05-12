Severino (elbow) is dealing with a stiff back Wednesday and will throw his live BP on Thursday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Severino was initially expected to face hitters Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last February. Outside of Wednesday's minor setback, the right-hander has been progressing well in his recovery in recent weeks and could return to game action around the middle of July.
