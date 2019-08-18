Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 15-pitch sim game

Severino pitched from the mound for the first time this season in a simulated game that included three at-bats, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino also tossed a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday and reported feeling good about the results. The 25-year-old is gearing up for a minor league rehab stint as soon as next weekend with hopes of returning to the Yankees in September, possibly in a relief role. Severino has yet to pitch this season as he recovers from a lat strain suffered in spring training.