Severino (elbow) threw 34 pitches in his rehab start for Low-A Tampa on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Severino's fastball hit 98.8 mph, and he also mixed in 11 sliders in his first rehab appearance Sunday as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is expected to make his next rehab start Saturday, and he could report to High-A Hudson Valley for the outing, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.