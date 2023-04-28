Severino (lat) threw 40 pitches over three up and downs Friday in a live session before the Yankees' game against the Rangers, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Severino continues to make strong progress from the lat strain, and he's able to get the three "ups" after participating in two sessions Monday. The right-hander is trending towards a rehab assignment, but nothing has been scheduled yet. It's likely Severino rejoins the Yankees at this point in the middle of May if there are no setbacks.