Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws again Friday

Severino (lat) was throwing off flat ground again Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

It's the third time this week Severino has played catch as he is gradually stretching out his throwing distance. Once the 25-year-old is able to throw long toss, he should be able to advance to throwing off a mound. Severino won't make his return prior to the All-Star break.

