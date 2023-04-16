Severino (lat) completed a bullpen session Sunday with no issues, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Severino recently progressed to mound work and has now thrown three bullpen sessions in the past week. The right-hander should soon progress to facing live hitters, which should be the final step before heading on a rehab assignment.
