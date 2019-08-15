Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws bullpen session

Severino (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Severino reported feeling good following his bullpen session and was pleased with his velocity. His next step will likely be pitching 10-15 pitches to hitters Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. If all goes well, the 25-year-old would likely head to Tampa to begin a rehab assignment before a return to the major-league roster. The right-hander is expected to perform as a reliever if he is ready to return to the majors this season.

