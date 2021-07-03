Severino (elbow/groin) threw off a bullpen mound Saturday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees were hopeful that Severino could resume mound work by July 4, and he was able to meet that goal during Saturday's bullpen session. The right-hander has been recovering from Tommy John surgery to begin the year, but his rehab was delayed in mid-June due to a Grade 2 groin strain. While a better idea of Severino's return timetable could be revealed based on how he responds after he threw 20-25 pitches Saturday, he could return to the Yankees by early August if he stays on track in his recovery.
