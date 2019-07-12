Yankees' Luis Severino: To be reexamined Saturday

Severino (lat) will be re-examined Saturday and could resume his throwing program if the evaluation is promising, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino has been out all season with lat issues and suffered a setback in late June, forcing him to pause his throwing program. Even if he's able to resume throwing Saturday, the Yankees still don't expect him back in action for at least six more weeks. The team is considering having him return as a 75-pitch starter or a reliever, which would lessen his fantasy value but could help keep him healthy through the playoffs.