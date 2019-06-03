Yankees' Luis Severino: To continue throwing program

Severino (lat) will travel with the team to continue his throwing program, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino has thrown three times in the past week, and has apparently remained pain free as he will continue his throwing program. He's still thrown only off flat ground, but will continue to stretch out his arm until he is able to participate in long toss. Severino won't return until after the All-Star break, but this news is still positive for his eventual return this season.