Yankees' Luis Severino: To pitch in Game 7 if needed

Severino will pitch Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday should the series extend past Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Severino took the loss in Game 3, surrendering two runs on five hits and three walks while fanning six over 4.1 innings of work. Gerrit Cole would toe the rubber for the opposition should the series extend to Game 7.

