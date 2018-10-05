Yankees' Luis Severino: To start Game 3 of ALDS

Severino will pitch Game 3 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Severino will take the mound on normal rest after starting the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. During that outing versus Oakland, he tossed a scoreless four innings while allowing two hits, four walks and striking out seven.

