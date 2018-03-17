Yankees' Luis Severino: To start Opening Day
Severino will start for the Yankees on Opening Day in Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Severino is the Yankees' best starter and one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 career innings at the Rogers Centre. Severino will be followed in the rotation by Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery.
