Yankees' Luis Severino: To throw off mound Friday

Severino (lat) is expected to throw of a mound Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino has been ramping up his throwing program and will have one more long toss session prior getting back on a mound Friday. He'll still have time to return, likely in a bullpen role, at least initially, as long as his recovery continues without further setbacks.

