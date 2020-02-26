Yankees' Luis Severino: Tommy John surgery set for Thursday
Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Thursday.
It was reported earlier Tuesday the right-hander would require Tommy John surgery and be lost for the season, and he'll officially go under the knife later this week. It's a tough blow for Severino, who was limited to three starts last season by lat and rotator cuff injuries, and his 2021 campaign figures to be significantly impacted, as well.
