Yankees' Luis Severino: Tommy John surgery set for Thursday

Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Thursday.

It was reported earlier Tuesday the right-hander would require Tommy John surgery and be lost for the season, and he'll officially go under the knife later this week. It's a tough blow for Severino, who was limited to three starts last season by lat and rotator cuff injuries, and his 2021 campaign figures to be significantly impacted, as well.

