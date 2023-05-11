Severino (lat) completed 3.1 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

In Severino's first game action this season, he threw 29 of 49 pitches for a strike and gave up just one run on a third-inning solo homer. The right-hander is making his way back from a lat strain that occurred near the end of spring training. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Severino will make another rehab start Tuesday. It's possible that he could join the Yankees rotation after that, though manager Aaron Boone hasn't yet committed to that scenario.