Severino (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Wednesday and is close to going on a rehab assignment, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

The right-hander has now completed multiple successful bullpen sessions as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Though manager Aaron Boone didn't specify when Severino would begin a rehab assignment, he did indicate that the pitcher "is getting close to that point." Assuming Severino doesn't encounter any setbacks, he could make his return to the big leagues sometime in July.