Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses eight scoreless innings
Severino (10-2) earned the win against the Rays on Saturday with eight scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Severino pitched a gem Saturday, throwing 71 of his 102 pitches for strikes and completely stifling Tampa Bay's bats. The 24-year-old's stellar season continues as he now has a 2.09 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 118:25 K:BB over 99 innings. He next lines up to start against the Mariners on Thursday.
