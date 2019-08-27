Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses two simulated innings
Severino (lat) threw 35 pitches in a two-inning sim game Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Severino faced minor-league hitters in the simulated game and reported feeling ready to embark upon a rehab assignment. Manager Aaron Boone has indicated that such an assignment could begin Sunday. If he progresses in his recovery without suffering any setbacks, Severino should return to the Yankees in mid-September, likely as a reliever.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Closing in on rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to return by mid-September•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Facing hitters Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 15-pitch sim game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Almost ready to face hitters•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...