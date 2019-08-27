Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses two simulated innings

Severino (lat) threw 35 pitches in a two-inning sim game Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Severino faced minor-league hitters in the simulated game and reported feeling ready to embark upon a rehab assignment. Manager Aaron Boone has indicated that such an assignment could begin Sunday. If he progresses in his recovery without suffering any setbacks, Severino should return to the Yankees in mid-September, likely as a reliever.

