Yankees' Luis Severino: Tough-luck loss vs. Minnesota

Severino (17-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five without a walk over 5.2 innings against the Twins.

Severino put together a solid outing, but he was outdueled on the other side by Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi, who took a no hitter into the eighth inning. The 24-year-old exited after 83 pitches (52 strikes) with a pair of runners on in the sixth inning and has now failed to complete six frames five times in his last six starts. While he's had a rocky second half to the season and hasn't been able to work deep into ball games lately, Severino may be starting to right the ship somewhat, as he's allowed three or fewer runs in four of his last five. He'll take a 3.46 ERA into Wednesday's start against the Red Sox.