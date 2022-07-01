Severino (4-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Severino has shown strikeout stuff all season -- he has 91 punchouts across 78 innings -- but he induced only six swinging strikes across 87 pitches Thursday. Despite seemingly lacking his best stuff, Severino still managed to limit one of the better lineups in the league, with the only runs against him coming on a two-run double by Alex Bregman in the third inning. Severino also managed to work at least six innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts. Overall, he has a 3.35 ERA and a 91:23 K:BB across 78 innings on the season.