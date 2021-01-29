Severino is on track to return from Tommy John surgery in late summer, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Severino underwent the procedure in February of 2020. If his recovery was on the fast end of the typical timeline, he could be pushing to return not long after Opening Day, but general manager Brian Cashman seemed to suggest he'd need a bit longer than that. "Late summer" is unfortunately somewhat of a vague time frame, but it sounds as though there's a real chance Severino doesn't wind up making much more than six or seven starts this season, which makes even a pitcher of his talents tough to hold onto in many formats.