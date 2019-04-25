Yankees' Luis Severino: Transferred to 60-day IL
Severino (lat) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
This is simply procedural, as Severino, who has been sidelined all season, is still about a month away from resuming baseball activities. In a corresponding move, the Yankees signed Cameron Maybin to a major-league contract and added him to their active roster.
