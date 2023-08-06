Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he hasn't decided whether Severino will make his next turn through the rotation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt will pick up starts in the Yankees' first two games of the week versus the White Sox, but no confirmation has been made on a starter for the series finale Wednesday, when Severino's turn in the rotation comes up. Boone said he would wait and see how things played out with the Yankees' pitching staff over the next few days before making a decision on the starter for Wednesday, but Severino could end up sticking in the rotation by default after Carlos Rodon exited Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Astros with hamstring tightness. Rodon will undergo an MRI on Monday, and if he's forced to go on the injured list, the Yankees wouldn't have many starting options on the 40-man roster at their disposal if Severino is moved to the bullpen. Even if Severino maintains his rotation spot this week, fantasy managers won't be able to use him with any degree of confidence. He's gone 1-4 with a 11.22 ERA, 2.34 ERA and 22:12 K:BB in 25.2 innings over his last six starts.