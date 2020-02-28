Yankees' Luis Severino: Undergoes successful surgery
Severino's Tommy John surgery went as expected Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The team also announced that Severino had an existing bone chip removed from his elbow during the surgery. While this is good news for the right-hander, he won't be available for the 2020 campaign and likely a portion of the 2021 season.
