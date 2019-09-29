Yankees' Luis Severino: Walks four in loss
Severino (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and four walks while striking out four over three innings, taking the loss versus the Rangers on Saturday.
Severino needed 72 pitches (44 strikes) to labor through his start, and a two-run double from Rougned Odor was enough to stick him with the loss. Those are the only runs Severino has allowed in three starts since returning from shoulder and lat injuries that kept him sidelined since the spring. Severino is expected to be a part of the rotation in the playoffs.
