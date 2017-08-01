Yankees' Luis Severino: Whiffs eight in win despite short outing
Severino (8-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over five innings in Monday's win over the Tigers. He struck out eight.
The only run on Severino's ledger came on an RBI double from James McCann in the fourth. He threw just eight of 24 first-pitch strikes and labored thanks to 28 foul balls from the Tigers, culminating in his shortest start since May 19. Despite the abbreviated appearance, Severino has allowed just five runs in his past 33 innings, lowering his ERA to a sterling 2.98 in the process. There have been whispers that the 23-year-old's workload could be monitored down the stretch, but he's in strong form at the moment and will look to keep it going Saturday against the Indians.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in seven innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts out Mariners through seven•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Brings A-game to Fenway•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in no-decision Saturday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders season-worst line to Astros•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses gem against White Sox•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...