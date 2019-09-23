Yankees' Luis Severino: Whiffs nine in second start

Severino (1-0) earned the win against Toronto on Sunday, completing five scoreless innings and giving up three hits. He struck out nine and did not walk any batters.

Severino appeared to be in peak form in his second start of the season, allowing only four baserunners in the dominant performance. After throwing 67 pitches in his debut, the 25-year-old was stretched to 80 on Sunday, making it through five innings to qualify for the win. Severino has not missed a beat despite sitting out most of the season with shoulder and lat injuries; through his first two starts, he has hurled nine scoreless innings while racking up 13 strikeouts. He'll make his final appearance of the regular season at Texas on Saturday before heading into the postseason.