Severino will start Tuesday against Atlanta, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Severino has been in danger of losing his rotation spot for multiple weeks now, but the Yankees continue to need him after recently losing Carlos Rodon (hamstring) and Nestor Cortes (shoulder) to injuries and Domingo German to alcohol abuse treatment. Severino, 29, carries a brutal 8.06 ERA through 63.2 innings this season.