Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Game 2 of ALCS

Severino will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday.

Severino will face Justin Verlander in Game 2, with Dallas Keuchel and Masahiro Tanaka toeing the rubber against one another in the opening game of the series. While the 23-year-old struggled in his first career postseason start, he was able to bounce back and earn the win in his next outing -- a seven-inning gem against the Indians in which he struck out nine and allowed three runs on four hits to keep the Yankees' season alive.