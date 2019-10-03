Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Game 3 of ALDS

Severino will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 25-year-old made only three starts in the regular season after missing the majority of the season due to shoulder and lat injuries, but will be a part of a three-man rotation in the ALDS with James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka. Severino owns a 1.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched this year.