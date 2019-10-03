Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Game 3 of ALDS
Severino will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 25-year-old made only three starts in the regular season after missing the majority of the season due to shoulder and lat injuries, but will be a part of a three-man rotation in the ALDS with James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka. Severino owns a 1.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched this year.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Walks four in loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Whiffs nine in second start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Sparkles in 2019 debut•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Activated ahead of start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...