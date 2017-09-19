Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Wednesday

Severino will start Wednesday against the Twins in place of Masahiro Tanaka, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees were originally planning to use Tanaka in the series finale, but they decided to change course and bump Severino up, giving them the option of using Severino for three more regular-season starts if necessary. Severino will be pitching on normal rest Wednesday, and he will face a Twins lineup that -- regardless who it includes -- will contain solely players who have never faced him before.