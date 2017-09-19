Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Wednesday
Severino will start Wednesday against the Twins in place of Masahiro Tanaka, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees were originally planning to use Tanaka in the series finale, but they decided to change course and bump Severino up, giving them the option of using Severino for three more regular-season starts if necessary. Severino will be pitching on normal rest Wednesday, and he will face a Twins lineup that -- regardless who it includes -- will contain solely players who have never faced him before.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans seven in Friday victory•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in gem•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes loss despite nine strikeouts•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one unearned run in win•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...