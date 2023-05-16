Severino (lat) will throw up to 60 pitches for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday in a rehab start, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino threw 49 pitches in his rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Wednesday, and he'll get a chance to go a little deeper in this outing. If things go well for Severino on Tuesday, his next start could be made over the weekend against the Reds, but the team will evaluate how things go before making that decision. Assuming there's no setbacks, Severino should be a part of the Yankees' rotation by the end of May.