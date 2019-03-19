Yankees' Luis Severino: Will throw Wednesday
Severino will throw for the first time since being shut down with a sore rotator cuff Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
This is a positive development for Severino, who has not thrown since early March. Already ruled out until at least May, Severino's session on Wednesday will mark his first steps in returning to the mound.
