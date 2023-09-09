Severino will undergo diagnostic testing on his left side Saturday after his early departure from Friday's game against the Brewers.

Severino appeared to tweak something in his left side/oblique area while pitching in the top of the fifth inning and made an early exit from the start following a brief mound visit. He was charged with two earned runs on four hits and one walk over four innings, striking out five. An oblique strain could spell the end of his Yankees career, as the 29-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.