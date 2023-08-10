Severino (2-7) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over two-plus innings.

The Yankees moved Severino behind an opener (Ian Hamilton) in an attempt to fix his first-inning struggles, but the adjustment didn't make much of a difference. Severino came on in the second frame and fell behind 3-0 after the fourth batter he faced, Oscar Colas, tagged him for a two-run homer. Severino allowed another run in the third and was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk in the fourth. The right-hander has struggled massively since the start of July, posting an 11.71 ERA and 2.39 WHIP while serving up 10 home runs over 27.2 innings. New York may need to do more than just place Severino behind an opener to help solve the problems that have led to him posting an ugly 8.06 ERA though 14 starts this season.