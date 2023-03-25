Severino has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday, but the reason has not yet been disclosed, Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media reports.

Severino has struggled at times this spring, giving up 15 earned runs and six homers across 15 innings. However, he's stated that he feels healthy and has struck out 15 batters -- including nine in four innings in his most recent outing -- so it's unclear if he's battling an injury. Severino has dealt with various arm issues over the past several seasons, so there's reason for New York to be cautious if he's feeling any sort of discomfort, but the team has not yet discussed the decision to pull him from what was scheduled to be his final appearance of the spring. As such, there's no indication yet as to whether Severino will need to miss any starts to begin the campaign.