Yankees' Luis Severino: Won't pitch Sunday
Severino won't be available out of the bullpen against the Red Sox on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Severino was a potential option out of the bullpen after being bumped from starting Sunday, but the Yankees will instead opt to keep him out of game action. The 24-year-old could be chosen to start the wild-car game against Oakland on Wednesday, but the Yankees have yet to officially name a starter.
