Yankees' Luis Severino: Works inning in first rehab start

Severino (lat) gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two over one inning in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

While making his 2019 debut in affiliated ball, Severino unsurprisingly looked a little rusty. He needed 33 pitches just to record three outs and struggled to command his offerings, ceding a home run and a double as part of the three hits he allowed. On a more positive note, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune relays that Severino induced six swinging strikes in his inning of work and sported a fastball that sat around 94-to-96 miles per hour. The Yankees haven't mapped out the next steps for Severino, but since the team intends to bring him back as a reliever, he may only need a couple more outings at Triple-A before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.