Yankees' Luis Severino: Would accept bullpen role
Severino (lat) said Monday that he would be willing to fill a bullpen role if the Yankees prefer to bring him back from the 60-day injured list in that capacity later this season, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
After a shutdown period of just over two weeks, Severino was cleared to resume a throwing program Monday now that his strained right lat has fully healed. Because he's been on the shelf since March with a shoulder injury that later morphed into the lat issue, Severino will need to go through his own version of spring training before making his 2019 debut. Severino, who threw approximately 25 times from 60 feet Monday, would be able to expedite his return to the big club by working in a relief role, but it's unclear if the Yankees are willing to abandon the idea of bringing the righty back as a member of the rotation. Expect the Yankees to provide more clarity on Severino's role once he advances further along in the rehab process.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...