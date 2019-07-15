Yankees' Luis Severino: Would accept bullpen role

Severino (lat) said Monday that he would be willing to fill a bullpen role if the Yankees prefer to bring him back from the 60-day injured list in that capacity later this season, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

After a shutdown period of just over two weeks, Severino was cleared to resume a throwing program Monday now that his strained right lat has fully healed. Because he's been on the shelf since March with a shoulder injury that later morphed into the lat issue, Severino will need to go through his own version of spring training before making his 2019 debut. Severino, who threw approximately 25 times from 60 feet Monday, would be able to expedite his return to the big club by working in a relief role, but it's unclear if the Yankees are willing to abandon the idea of bringing the righty back as a member of the rotation. Expect the Yankees to provide more clarity on Severino's role once he advances further along in the rehab process.