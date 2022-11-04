GM Brian Cashman said Friday the Yankees will exercise Severino's $15 million club option for 2023, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Severino had covered only 18 innings from 2019 to 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, but he returned to New York's rotation last season and posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB across 102 innings (19 starts). The right-hander missed two months with a lat injury but was reliable when healthy, so it's not a major surprise to see the Yankees picking up the option.