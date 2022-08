Bard was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Bard was optioned to the minors and subsequently DFA'd by the Rays earlier this week, and he'll remain in the AL East after being claimed by the Yankees. He has a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across 14 big-league innings this year and is likely to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.