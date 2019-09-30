Yankees' Luke Voit: ALDS roster spot in jeopardy
Voit's recent slump may cost him a spot on the ALDS roster, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Voit struck out 13 times and collected only one hit over his last 32 at-bats, putting him at risk of being left off the roster at the start of the postseason. Per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, Voit believes his recent struggles are mental and not related to the sports hernia he was diagnosed with in late July. To make the matter more complicated, Mike Ford put together a strong September, hitting .353 with three homers and 10 RBI in 34 at-bats. With DJ LeMahieu slated to play first base in the playoffs and Edwin Encarnacion likely returning to the fold as DH, the Yankees have no room to carry both Voit and Ford on the roster.
