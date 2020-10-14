Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Voit (foot) has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and required a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the injury, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cashman said Voit would be confined to a walking boot for at least one week, but the first baseman won't require offseason surgery and should be back to full strength well in advance of spring training. Voit solidified himself as a lineup regular heading into 2021 after slugging an MLB-best 22 home runs while batting .277 with 52 RBI and 41 runs during the 60-game 2020 campaign.