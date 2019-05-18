Voit went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run Friday night against the Rays.

The 28-year-old cut New York's deficit to one in the ninth inning with a solo homer to right center before Gio Urshela won the ballgame on a single to center. Voit had been struggling at the dish entering the night (he was hitless over his last six games), so a three-hit performance could be just what he needs to turn things around. He's slashing .255/.372/.503 with 11 homers and 33 RBI through 42 contests in 2019.

