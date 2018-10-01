Voit went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-2 loss at Boston.

Voit finished the regular season by homering in three straight games, and also has at least one RBI in his last five games. The 27-year-old broke out with the Yankees this season and ended the regular season slashing .322/.398/.671 with 15 home runs in only 143 at-bats.