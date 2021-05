Voit went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-2 victory over Baltimore.

The first baseman collected his first hit of the season in the first inning, rapping a single to left field and later coming around to score. He singled again in the sixth inning, this time plating two runs with the base knock. Voit entered the contest having gone 0-for-10 through his first three games after missing nearly six weeks while recovering from left knee surgery.