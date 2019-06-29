Yankees' Luke Voit: Exits with lower-body injury
Voit exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox in the fifth inning with a lower-body injury -- likely to his hamstring -- that he suffered while rounding first base while legging out a double, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It looked like the type of injury that could lead to a stint on the injured list, especially with the All-Star break right around the corner and the Yankees holding a comfortable lead in the AL East. If Voit misses time, Edwin Encarnacion and DJ LeMahieu would be options to start at first base, which would lead to more starts for Gio Urshela.
