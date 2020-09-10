Voit went 1-for-5 while scoring a run and recording an RBI in the Yankees' 7-2 victory Wednesday night.

Voit extended his hit streak to three and could've been in line for a larger night had he not left three runners on base. Although Nelson Cruz, Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. have inched ahead on the home run leaderboard, Baseball Savant puts Voit in the top-5 percentile of expected slugging -- signifying that he can hang with that elite company. With advanced metrics on his side and a reliable spot in the middle of the Yankees order, Voit remains a dependable fantasy asset.